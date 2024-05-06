High Court issues rule on inaction of authorities over heatwave consequences

The High Court on Monday issued a rule asking the government to explain why the inaction of the authorities concerned in taking short and long-term plans to formulate policies and action plans to control consequences from heat waves should not be declared illegal.

The High Court bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque issued the rule after hearing a writ petition challenging the inaction of the authorities concerned in controlling the current heatwave.

It also issued another rule asking the government to explain as to why the ineffectiveness of the authorities concerned in formation of an appropriate committee to control heatwaves across the country including Dhaka, should not be declared illegal.

Secretary to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change chairman of two city corporations of Dhaka, chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) and authorities concerned have been made respondent to the rule, which is returnable in four weeks.

Advocate Raushan Ali stood for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta represented the state.

Advocate Raushan Ali filed a writ petition on May 5 after attaching a newspaper report published recently over heatwave.

According to the writ petition, the country has not experienced such a heatwave in a few years.

This situation has not arisen for at least 10-12 years. So it needs to be remedied. Steps should be taken after consulting with experts.