Illegal gas connections severed in Savar

Illegal gas connections were severed in Savar through a mobile court operation, preventing gas theft worth around Tk20 lakh.



The drive, led by Executive Magistrate Simon Sarkar attached to the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, was carried out on Tuesday in the areas adjacent to Tajpur Market, Multi Modern Road near Sigma Fashion, and Yusuf Market in Ashulia under the Regional Sales Division-Savar of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited (TGTDCL), said a press release on Wednesday.

During the operation, illegal gas connections were disconnected at three spots, while approximately 2.5 kilometres of unauthorized distribution lines were demolished, and 500 metres of pipes were removed.

Around 750 residential gas burners or stoves, connected illegally through those lines, were also disconnected.

According to TGTDCL sources, a total of 107,038 cubic metres of gas was being stolen monthly through these illegal connections, valued at approximately Tk19,26,684. The drive helped sever a total load of 15,750 cubic feet per hour, protecting significant government revenue from loss.

At Spot-01 near Tajpur Market, 450 double burners installed in 100 houses were disconnected. The mobile court realized a fine of Tk50,000 in one case during the operation.

Authorities said similar drives will continue regularly to disconnect illegal gas connections, protect public resources, and ensure safe and lawful use of gas by consumers.