Dhaka Tribune
Titas disconnects illegal gas connections in Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj

Similar drives would also be continued in the future that will stop the wastage of gas 

Photo : PID
Update : 19 Aug 2025, 05:31 PM

The Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company has conducted drives in Dhaka city and Gazipur and Narayanganj districts on Monday for disconnecting illegal connections and realized fines amounting to about Tk5,90,000.

The company, during the drives led by three executive magistrates, disconnected huge illegal gas connections and realized the fines from the areas concerned, an official release said on Tuesday.

A team of Titas conducted a drive at the Turag area in the capital and disconnected 52 illegal double and one single residential connections and removed 200 feet of illegal pipelines. The team disconnected the illegal connection of a commercial boiler house and three drawers and realized fines worth about Tk3,20,000 from the owners.  

Another mobile court led by another executive magistrate disconnected illegal gas connections of 20 high-rise buildings and 260 double burners at five tin-shed buildings in the Kaliakoir area in Gazipur district. They also fined a person Tk50,000 for taking an illegal gas connection, removed 290 feet of illegal pipelines, and seized five illegal regulators from the area.

Meanwhile, another team conducted drives at five separate places under Rupganj upazila in Narayanganj district and seized gas burners from two restaurants. The team also realized Tk2,20,000 as fine from the restaurants and filed two cases in this connection at that time. They also disconnected illegal gas connections of 190 houses during the operation.

Similar drives would also be continued in the future that will stop the wastage of gas and help ensure a smooth supply of it to the legal subscribers.

Topics:

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd (TGTDCL)
