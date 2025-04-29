Power outage halts production at DEPZ, 100,000 workers sent on leave

Production activities at the Dhaka Export Processing Zone (DEPZ) in Ashulia, Savar came to a standstill on Monday afternoon following a power outage, forcing nearly 90 factories to send around 100,000 workers home.

According to DEPZ authorities, the crisis erupted when United Power, responsible for uninterrupted electricity supply to the zone, had its gas connection disconnected by Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited. As a result, United Power’s electricity generation ceased, cutting off the entire DEPZ from the power grid around 1:10pm.

Factory managements across the DEPZ granted workers leave shortly after the outage, raising concerns over growing disruptions if the situation persists into Tuesday.

Titas officials said the gas connection was severed due to long-standing unpaid bills, following a government directive. '

"The gas connection was disconnected because of unpaid bills. This was a decision from higher authorities," said Abu Saleh Muhammad Khademuddin, manager engineer of Titas' Ashulia Regional Office.

However, United Power officials contested the move, claiming they were neither given any prior notice nor aware of any pending legal dispute. "There is no gas pressure, and we were not informed about the disconnection. To our knowledge, there are no outstanding issues pending in court," said Md Momtaz Hasan, manager of United Power Plant.

DEPZ Executive Director Md Shariful Islam expressed serious concerns about the impact, noting that the sudden disruption could escalate if workers become agitated. He warned that foreign companies operating within the zone would also face significant financial losses.

"We are facing a major crisis. If this continues into Tuesday, the situation could worsen," he added, criticizing the disconnection without formal notice.

To maintain basic operations and ensure safety within the DEPZ premises, authorities, with the assistance of Palli Bidyut, have managed to keep streetlights and internal lights operational. Currently, while DEPZ has a demand of 45 megawatts of electricity, Palli Bidyut has assured a supply of 25 megawatts.

Located in the Ashulia Thana of Dhaka’s Savar Upazila, DEPZ houses approximately 90 operational factories, including garment and various manufacturing units, employing around 100,000 workers.