ACC files graft case against Asaduzzaman Noor

Asaduzzaman Noor, a central leader of the Awami League, is accused of amassing Tk5.37 crore beyond his known sources of income

File image of Asaduzzaman Noor. Photo: Collected
Update : 29 Jul 2025, 06:25 PM

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday filed a case against former cultural affairs minister Asaduzzaman Noor for acquiring illegal wealth and suspected transactions through his bank accounts.

Earlier, the filing of the case was approved at a meeting of the commission at the ACC headquarters here, Public Relations Department Deputy Director Md Atkarul Islam said.

According to ACC sources, Noor, also a central leader of Bangladesh Awami League, is accused of amassing wealth worth Tk5.37 crore beyond his known sources of income. 

Noor acquired Tk29,01,59,117, but he mentioned his income as Tk23,64,57,927 in his tax return.

Additionally, he also made suspicious transactions of about Tk 158,78, 47,898 through his 19 bank accounts.

The ACC filed the case under Section 27(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004, sub-sections 2 and 3 under Section 4 of the Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2012, and Section 109 of the Penal Code.

