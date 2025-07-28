Monday, July 28, 2025

ACC files case against Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby

The ACC says he allegedly laundered money by depositing, withdrawing and converting it through various accounts

Radwan Mujib Siddique Boby. Photo: Collected
Update : 28 Jul 2025, 06:39 PM

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has lodged a case against Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby, son of Sheikh Rehana, over allegations of acquiring illegal wealth worth about Tk2.89 crore and suspicious transactions worth Tk12 crore.

ACC Deputy Assistant Director Abdullah Al Mamun lodged the case against Bobby on Sunday, ACC Director General (Prevention) Akhter Hossain said at a press briefing at the commission headquarters on Monday.

According to the allegation, Bobby acquired movable and immovable assets worth over Tk2.89 crore beyond his known income source.

He also made suspicious transactions of over Tk12.48 crore in his bank accounts.

The anti-graft body found that he had no legal business in the country but showed Tk 4,85,26,000 in his income tax returns, while his legal family income was only Tk1.66 crore. 

He also allegedly laundered the money by depositing, withdrawing and converting it through various accounts.

ACCSheikh RehanaRadwan Mujib Siddiq
