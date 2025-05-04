Sunday, May 04, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Court orders seizure of 190 vehicles linked to Enayet Ullah

A three-member ACC inquiry team has been formed to investigate allegations that Enayet collected Tk1.65 crore daily from buses operating on various routes

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 04 May 2025, 05:54 PM

A Dhaka court has ordered the seizure of 190 vehicles owned by former Bangladesh Road Transport Owners' Association leader Khandaker Enayet Ullah and his family, amid an ongoing corruption investigation into alleged daily extortion worth Tk1.65 crore from public buses.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Jakir Hossain Galib issued the seizure order on Sunday following a petition by the ACC.

ACC Public Relations Officer Akhtarul Islam confirmed that the petition was submitted by ACC Deputy Director Md Saiduzzaman.

According to the petition, a three-member ACC inquiry team has been formed to investigate allegations that Enayet collected Tk1.65 crore daily from buses operating on various routes.

During the inquiry, the ACC found that Enayet, his wife Nargis Shamsad, son Ridwanul Ashiq Niloy, daughter Chamshe Jahan Nishi, and their associated companies or institutions were listed as owners of various registered vehicles.

Sources informed the ACC that there was an attempt to transfer ownership of these vehicles and flee abroad.

To ensure a proper investigation, the seizure of these registered vehicles has been deemed necessary, the ACC said.

Topics:

ACC
