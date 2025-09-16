Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
World Bank: Bangladesh faces health, economic risks from rising temperature

Report calls for urgent, coordinated action to protect people, livelihoods, and economy from escalating heat risks

The file image shows a man drinking water to get relief from intense heat in Dhaka amid ongoing heatwave. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 Sep 2025, 12:56 PM

With rising temperatures, Bangladesh is facing physical and mental health risks, along with declining productivity leading to economic loss, says a new World Bank report launched on Tuesday.

The "An Unsustainable Life: The Impact of Heat on Health and the Economy of Bangladesh," analyzed national temperature and humidity trends from 1976–2023 and draws from a new two-round 2024 household survey of more than 16,000 people.

Since 1980, Bangladesh’s maximum temperature has risen by 1.1°C, while the “feels like” temperature has surged by 4.5°C, triggering a rise in health issues such as diarrhea, persistent cough, respiratory diseases, and fatigue. Heatwaves also caused mental health issues, including depression and anxiety.

“Extreme heat is not just a seasonal inconvenience. Its impact is far-reaching. As we see in Bangladesh that the rising temperature is affecting our health and productivity, and the country’s prosperity,” said Jean Pesme, World Bank division director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.

“By building on its experience in climate adaptation and taking a coordinated approach across sectors, Bangladesh can address the heatwave impacts and maintain sustainable growth. The good news is that it can be done, as seen in countries like Singapore and others," Jean Pesme added.

Bangladesh ranks second globally in exposure to elevated temperatures, and its capital, Dhaka’s heat index increased about 65% higher than the national average.

The economic toll is substantial. In 2024, heat-related physical and mental health conditions led to a loss of 250 million workdays. This cost the economy up to $1.78 billion—around 0.4% of GDP in 2024.

Health impacts are stark. In summer, cases of diarrhea and persistent cough double compared to winter. Women are more vulnerable to heat-induced illness such as exhaustion and heat stroke. Depression and anxiety increase with heat and are more prevalent in summer. Depression progressively increases with age, while anxiety peaks around 50-65 age group. Productivity loss, due to increased physical and mental health conditions, are higher in summer than in winter.

“Our analysis shows measurable links between exposure to heat and poorer health outcomes, alongside substantial productivity losses. Like many other countries, Bangladesh faces real risks of lost human capital and productivity,” said Iffat Mahmud, senior operations officer, World Bank and co-author of the report. “Evidence-based policies and targeted investment for better adaptation measures can improve well-being and livelihoods and secure a healthy future tomorrow.”

The report calls for urgent, coordinated action to protect people, livelihoods, and economy from escalating heat risks. The report recommends enhancing national preparedness through a multisectoral approach to dealing with heatwaves and equipping health systems to manage heat-related illnesses. Adaptation and preventive measures like creating urban green space and collecting granular and accurate weather and health data to inform decisions will help reduce exposure and risks.

In addition, international support and public and private financing for mitigating the impacts of global warming on Bangladesh will be important.

Topics:

Temperature RiseWorld Bank (WB)
