CA Yunus urges World Bank support to modernize Ctg Port, recover stolen funds

Banga has praised Prof Yunus for his leadership, crediting him with steering Bangladesh’s economic recovery

World Bank President Ajay Banga met with Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN Headquarters in New York on September 24, 2025. Photo: CA Press Wing
Update : 24 Sep 2025, 08:21 PM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has called on the World Bank (WB) to assist in recovering stolen funds and support the reform and modernization of the Chittagong Port, highlighting its potential to create millions of manufacturing jobs and strengthen regional cooperation.

“Chittagong Port is key to economic growth in the region. Let’s develop it together,” he said, noting that landlocked Nepal and Bhutan, as well as India’s seven northeastern states, would benefit significantly from an upgraded port.

Prof Yunus made the appeal during a meeting with World Bank President Ajay Banga on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at UN Headquarters in New York on Tuesday.

The leaders discussed a range of critical issues, including Bangladesh’s upcoming national election in February, the country’s democratic transition, fiscal and banking sector reforms, the recovery of billions in stolen assets, regional economic integration, and the rising political engagement of youth across Asia.

Banga emphasized the importance of robust banking and fiscal reforms as the foundation for sustained high-growth economic development. He also praised Prof Yunus for his leadership over the past 14 months, crediting him with steering Bangladesh’s economic recovery.

In response, Prof Yunus expressed gratitude for the World Bank’s continued support during what he described as one of the most critical periods in the nation’s history.

Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan, Chief Adviser’s Special Envoy Lutfey Siddiqi, and SDG Coordinator Lamiya Morshed attended the meeting.

