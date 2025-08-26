Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
JU researchers unveil ‘Liquid-Tree’ to clean urban air

  • Liquid-Tree absorbs carbon dioxide and releases oxygen faster
  • Two models are designed for outdoor and indoor spaces
Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 26 Aug 2025, 05:14 PM

Researchers at Jahangirnagar University have unveiled the “Liquid-Tree,” an innovative photobioreactor designed to combat urban air pollution. Using microalgae, the Liquid-Tree absorbs carbon dioxide and produces oxygen, completing the process faster than natural trees.

Prof Shahedur Rahman of JU’s Department of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering said, “We believe this technology will not only help tackle pollution but also create new employment opportunities and support the growth of a green economy. In a rapidly urbanizing country like Bangladesh, it offers a practical solution.”

City residents are increasingly struggling with dense smoke, dust, and rising carbon dioxide levels, which can trigger headaches, fatigue, and breathing difficulties in offices, classrooms, and other enclosed spaces. The Liquid-Tree is intended to address these challenges in both indoor and outdoor environments.

The prototype was developed entirely with local technology and indigenous algae, supported by JU’s Bioresources Technology and Industrial Biotechnology Lab, the Research and Innovation Centre (RIC), and the Bangladesh Government’s EDGE project.

The research team includes Prof Golam Moinuddin of the Department of Urban and Regional Planning, Prof Mohammad Shahedur Rahman, Prof MG Sarwar Hosein of BRAC University’s EEE Department, and M Shakilur Rahman of EPL Solutions.

Two models have been created: an outdoor Liquid-Tree, suitable for roads, parking areas, or industrial zones, and an indoor version for classrooms, offices, or meeting rooms. A 250-liter Liquid-Tree can absorb as much carbon dioxide as an adult tree.

Prof Shahedur Rahman added, “The indoor model, in particular, could serve as a global example. But it must be remembered that the Liquid-Tree is not a substitute for natural trees—it is a supplementary technology.”

The researchers hope that wide-scale adoption in densely populated urban areas and enclosed spaces could open new avenues for pollution control. They emphasize that the Liquid-Tree is a complementary solution, not a replacement for natural trees.

Topics:

Jahangirnagar University (JU)Researchers
