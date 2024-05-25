15yrs of Aila: Cyclones haunt coastal residents every May

For the residents of Khulna's coastal areas, where rivers and the Sundarbans surround them, natural disasters are a common occurrence. May is a particularly dreadful month, as most cyclones and storms in recent years have struck during this period.

The oncoming cyclone, Remal, is already generating fear as it heads towards the coast. Met Office says the cyclone may hit the coast on Sunday.

The arrival of cyclones brings severe panic to the lives of coastal residents as they have to survive various storms, with their homes, agricultural land, livestock, and ponds damaged each time. They take precautions as soon as they learn about forecasts of cyclones and storms, while the authorities engage staff members and volunteers for evacuation, rescue, and distribution of relief materials.

The arrival of Cyclone Remal coincides with the 15 years since Cyclone Aila, one of the most devastating clyclonic storms that hit the coastal areas on May 25, 2009. Previously, Cyclone Sidr struck the coast in November 2007.

After Aila, Cyclone Amphan hit the coast on May 20, 2020, and Cyclone Yaas on May 26, 2021, followed by Cyclone Ashani in May 2022 and Sitrang in October of the same year. Last year, Cyclone Mocha hit Bangladesh and Myanmar on May 14.

Therefore, May brings anxiety and apprehension throughout the coastal regions of Khulna and the southwestern part of the country. Weak embankments further intensify these fears among the coastal communities.

Recently, there have been collapses at various points along the 10-kilometre-long embankment near the Shakbaria and Kapotaksh rivers in Koyra. This situation has left about 300,000 residents anxious about the embankment's integrity.

Locals report that over 300,000 people live along the Kapotaksh and Shakbaria river areas in Koyra, where storms regularly cause damage. Although the damage from a cyclone's winds may be less severe, the storm surges that follow can devastate communities by breaching river embankments and flooding adjacent villages.

Cyclone Remal adds to the prevailing fear, and there is always a risk of disaster from natural calamities such as cyclones and storm surges in the region.

By the end of 2023, the government had completed several projects, including the strengthening of a 32-km embankment in Koyra, costing Tk1,172 crore, and the repair of a 1.5-km embankment, costing Tk100 crore. These repairs were necessary after Cyclone Yaas caused breaches at 21 points in the Koyra embankments.

Mojibur, a day labourer from Koyra, expressed his concerns: "Last year's storm washed away my home. Somehow, we managed to rebuild and continue living. Another storm is approaching now.

“We routinely face storms, and each year, they break our embankments. We, the villagers, come together to repair them. This time, I am particularly worried about the storm coinciding with the full moon.”

Abu Bakkar Siddique, the general secretary of Koyra's Sobuj Andolon (Green Movement), said: "Due to climate change, sea levels have risen. If we do not increase the height of the embankments, long-term damage to the coastal areas will continue to escalate. The embankments in Koyra should be raised by at least another 10 feet."

With the participation of volunteers and members of the Cyclone Preparedness Program (CPP), various committees have been formed to supervise cyclone shelters and ensure the provision of drinking water and necessary supplies during and after disasters. Koyra's local administration has established a control room to manage the response to Cyclone Remal.

Numerous educational institutions and government and non-government buildings are prepared, along with 116 shelters capable of accommodating 32,500 people. Adequate dry food stocks have been secured.

Khulna Deputy Commissioner Khandaker Yasir Arefin said: “Cyclone Remal could impact various upazilas, including Koyra, Paikgasa, and Dakop. A total of 604 shelters and 3 Mujib Kellas are prepared, and 5,280 volunteers have been trained to assist in any disaster. The District Administrator has instructed the UNOs and relevant personnel to remain ready to handle any emergency.”