Cyclone ‘Montha’ over Bay likely to intensify, unlikely to hit Bangladesh

The sea will remain very rough near the cyclone centre

Representational Image. Courtesy: Collected
Update : 28 Oct 2025, 01:23 PM

The cyclonic storm "Montha" over the Westcentral Bay and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm.

It is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast of India by Tuesday evening or night, said a special bulletin of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

At midnight on Monday, it was centred about 1,305 kms southwest of Chittagong port, 1,260 kms southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 1,165 kms southwest of Mongla port and 1,175 kms southwest of Payra port.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 54 kms of the cyclone centre is about 62 kph, rising to 88 kph in gusts or squalls.

The sea will remain very rough near the cyclone centre.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted distant warning signal no 2.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.

They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.

