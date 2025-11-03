Four revolvers stolen from Dhaka airport cargo vault

Four imported revolvers were reportedly stolen after the lock of a strong vault in the cargo house of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport was broken.

A comparison of previous and current inventories revealed the missing firearms, according to sources associated with the airport cargo section.

The incident was believed to have occurred on October 28.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines filed a general diary (GD) at the airport police station the same day.

Biman Assistant Manager (Security) Md Jamal Hossain filed the GD. The case only came to public attention on November 2.

Following the complaint, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) forensic team recovered lock-cutting tools and collected evidence from the scene.

According to the GD, on October 24, the inventory of the strong room in the cargo import complex was completed in the presence of Customs Deputy Commissioner Neyamul, Biman GM Cargo Nazmul Huda, Additional Director of NSI Firoz Rabbani, and other officials.

The goods were then secured in the vault with signatures from airport security representatives, and the vault was locked with chains.

Police personnel and Ansar last checked the seal on October 27 at 9:50pm.

The next morning, airport security duty officer Jahangir Alam Khan discovered that the vault lock was missing.

Both Khan and the DGM Security visited the strong room along with on-duty police officers and confirmed that the lock had been removed.

Officials said that the October 24 inventory recorded 18 intact revolvers and three damaged ones. By October 28, four of the intact revolvers were missing, leaving 14 in the vault, while the three damaged revolvers remained.

The strong room typically stores valuable items, urgent documents, and high-value import goods such as gold, diamonds, and firearms.

Access requires multiple authorizations, and the room is protected by several layers of security.

Airport Police Sub-Inspector SM Mainul Islam, investigating the case, told Dhaka Tribune: “CCTV cameras around the cargo house were damaged in a fire, so we have limited visual evidence. We are questioning suspects, and more details will emerge after the investigation.”

Officials noted that following a major fire at the cargo house on October 18, the area has been under strict security, with public access restricted.

Despite these measures, the vault lock was cut and the items stolen, indicating a well-planned operation by a strong syndicate, they said.

Taslima Akter, officer-in-charge of the airport police station, said: "Maintenance of the cargo house is the responsibility of Biman Bangladesh Airlines. We manage the gate. The ministry has formed an investigation committee, and we are also conducting our own inquiry.”

When contacted, Biman GM Cargo Nazmul Huda said: “I was not present at the time and cannot comment on the matter.”