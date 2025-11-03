Govt gives parties 7 days to agree on referendum date for July Charter

The interim government has given anti-fascist political parties a seven-day window to reach a unified decision on the date of the referendum for implementing the July Charter, Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul said on Monday.

He was briefing reporters after a special advisory council meeting chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the Chief Adviser’s Office.

Nazrul said the move was aimed at achieving consensus among political forces that jointly fought for reform, but warned that if no agreement was reached within the deadline, the government would “take its own course.”

“This is not an ultimatum,” he clarified. “It is an appeal from the advisory council to the anti-fascist political parties. They marched together for years, and we expect them to come together again to decide this issue.”

The law adviser said the government had previously held several meetings with political parties, but now it was time for them to take the initiative and submit combined recommendations to the government.

The announcement comes amid intense political debate over the implementation of the July National Charter, particularly regarding the timing of the referendum.

The National Consensus Commission had earlier proposed holding the referendum before or on election day, but major parties — including the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizens’ Party (NCP) — have each demanded different timelines.

The government’s push for a resolution within a week marks a critical moment in its effort to maintain political stability while advancing the reform roadmap promised under the July Charter.