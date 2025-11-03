Monday, November 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Govt gives parties 7 days to agree on referendum date for July Charter

The implementation process of the July Charter has sparked extensive debate among political parties

Government of the People`s Republic of Bangladesh
Update : 03 Nov 2025, 04:26 PM

The interim government has given anti-fascist political parties a seven-day window to reach a unified decision on the date of the referendum for implementing the July Charter, Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul said on Monday.

He was briefing reporters after a special advisory council meeting chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the Chief Adviser’s Office.

Nazrul said the move was aimed at achieving consensus among political forces that jointly fought for reform, but warned that if no agreement was reached within the deadline, the government would “take its own course.”

“This is not an ultimatum,” he clarified. “It is an appeal from the advisory council to the anti-fascist political parties. They marched together for years, and we expect them to come together again to decide this issue.”

The law adviser said the government had previously held several meetings with political parties, but now it was time for them to take the initiative and submit combined recommendations to the government.

The announcement comes amid intense political debate over the implementation of the July National Charter, particularly regarding the timing of the referendum.

The National Consensus Commission had earlier proposed holding the referendum before or on election day, but major parties — including the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizens’ Party (NCP) — have each demanded different timelines.

The government’s push for a resolution within a week marks a critical moment in its effort to maintain political stability while advancing the reform roadmap promised under the July Charter.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusReferendumInterim government
Read More

Decision on referendum expected on Monday

Prof Yunus urges nationwide awareness about fatty liver and breast cancer

CA Yunus directs armed forces to prepare for election security

Subrata Chowdhury: Conflict between BNP, Jamaat over referendum unlikely

Prof Yunus: Cooperatives can help build an equal and self-reliant Bangladesh

Ekushey book fair delay ‘unjustified’, say organisers demanding February launch

Latest News

Dengue crisis deepens: 5 dead, 1,147 hospitalized in 24hrs

Testimonies near completion in 3 plot scam cases against Hasina, 46 others

Louvre heist: Amateurs, not professionals, carried out theft

CU student Mamun's skull successfully transplanted after 2 months

Defamation case filed against Nasiruddin Patwary

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x