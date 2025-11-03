Monday, November 03, 2025

Jucsu accuses BNP of opposing fundamental reforms

The student body called BNP’s stance a ‘betrayal of the July Uprising’

JUCSU Election Commission Office. Photo: Md Ashibul Islam Rifat/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 Nov 2025, 11:46 AM

The Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) has accused the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of opposing fundamental state reforms and harboring a “latent desire to preserve the fascist structure of the state.”

The student body termed BNP’s stance a “betrayal of the spirit of the July Uprising” and called for an immediate national referendum.

In a statement signed by Jucsu Vice President Abdur Rashid Jitu and General Secretary Mazharul Islam on Sunday Midnight, the union said the BNP is creating obstacles to implementing the key recommendations of the Consensus Commission formed to ensure structural reforms.

Referring to BNP’s repeated “notes of dissent” in the commission’s proposals, the statement said such resistance undermines reform efforts and risks repeating the cycle of authoritarian governance seen in past elections.

Jucsu leaders also alleged that BNP opposes reform proposals aimed at ensuring neutrality in key state institutions such as the PSC, ACC, Ombudsman and Auditor General’s Office.

They warned that the people’s movement will not allow the continuation of “fascist, partisan, and dynastic structures” under the guise of democracy.

