RAB: Twaki murder investigation nearing completion

Despite multiple investigations over the past 12 years, no charge sheet has yet been submitted in the case

File image of Tanvir Muhammad Twaki. Photo: Collected
Update : 01 Nov 2025, 06:39 PM

The long-delayed investigation into the sensational murder of Narayanganj youth Tanvir Muhammad Twaki is expected to conclude very soon as the probe has made significant progress, said RAB-11 Commanding Officer Lt Col HM Sajjad Hossain on Saturday.

 “We have already made considerable developments. We are hopeful of submitting the charge sheet very soon,” he said at a press briefing at the RAB Media Centre in the capital’s Karwan Bazar.

“Once the investigation concludes, all details will be disclosed. Until then, we must allow the process to reach its proper conclusion,” he said.

He added that RAB maintains regular communication with Twaki’s family. “The lengthy investigation must be completed thoroughly to ensure a fair outcome.”

Twaki, son of cultural activist and rights campaigner Rafiur Rabbi of Narayanganj city, was abducted on March 6, 2013, while heading to a local library from his Sayesta Khan Road residence.

Two days later, his body was found floating in the Shitalakshya River.

Despite multiple investigations over the past 12 years, no charge sheet has yet been submitted in the case.

Following the fall of the Awami League government in August last year and the recent arrest of six suspects, rekindled hope among Twaki’s family for long-awaited justice.

RAB sought additional time from a Narayanganj court on September 18 to complete the charge sheet.

After hearings, the court directed the agency to expedite the process.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dipak Ranjan Muzumder of RAB-11 is currently investigating the case.

NarayanganjRAB
