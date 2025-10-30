Thursday, October 30, 2025

Shafiqul: Foreign experts to help identify July martyrs buried at Rayerbazar graveyard

 'Over 100 people are buried at Rayerbazar, and identifying them is a major issue,' he says

File Image: Chief Advisers Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam. Photo: UNB
Update : 30 Oct 2025, 06:46 PM

Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Thursday said several July martyrs have been buried at Rayerbazar graveyard, where DNA tests have long been underway to identify the unclaimed bodies.

“We will conduct the lab work there with foreign experts; international specialists will work on this here. More developments will follow. Over 100 people are buried at Rayerbazar, and identifying them is a major issue,” he told reporters at a briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

The press secretary also said that, among other issues discussed, the 1984 forest policy will be revised. It has been decided that no foreign tree species will be planted inside forests, and timber imports will be increased to reduce pressure on the country’s forests.

Topics:

RayerbazarDNA testShafiqul Alam
