Thursday, October 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Child abducted in Dhaka using ‘devil breath’, three arrested

After questioning, the arrestees admitted planning to sell the abducted girl to a childless couple for Tk2,50,000

Three arrested from Keraniganj as RAB-4 rescues four-year-old girl abducted using devil breath in Pallabi, Dhaka, on October 29, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 30 Oct 2025, 03:51 PM

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-4 rescued a four-year-old girl, who was abducted using "devil breath", from Pallabi area of Dhaka and arrested three people from Keraniganj of Dhaka on Wednesday.

The arrestees were Swapan Sardar, Beauty Begum, and Nargis Begum.

Tipped off, a team of Rab-4 conducted a drive in the Charail area of Keraniganj and rescued the girl, said Major Abrar Foysal Sadi, media officer of Rab-4.

The rescued girl was handed over to her family on Wednesday.

RAB-4, Mirpur sources said the victim’s mother passed away three years ago. Since then, the child had been living with her father and grandparents at a house in Mirpur-11.

On October 23, the four-year-old girl went missing in front of her house. The family filed a general diary (GD) with Pallabi Police Station.

On Wednesday, RAB conducted a drive in front of the Rongdhonu Convention Center in Pallabi area and arrested Swapan.

During interrogation, he confessed that he had abducted the girl using "devil breath" and handed her over to Swapan’s second wife, Beauty, in Mirpur-12.

Based on his information, RAB conducted a drive at Beauty's house of Beauty and arrested her.

During interrogation, the RAB members came to know that the abducted child had been kept confined at a rented house in the Charail area of Keraniganj under the custody of Swapan’s first wife, Nargis Begum.

Later, the RAB team raided the house, rescued the girl and arrested Nargis.

All the arrestees are members of a child kidnapping gang, said RAB.

After interrogation, the arrestees said that they had a plan to sell the abducted girl to a childless couple in exchange for Tk2,50,000.

Topics:

AbductionChildRapid Action Battalion (RAB)Keranigonj area
Read More

All three accused in Savar rape case arrested

RAB member, child among three killed in Patuakhali bus crash

RAB DG warns of action against untoward incidents during Durga Puja

RAB: Two arrested with 190kg black stone idol in Bogra

84 rescued, 3 traffickers held in joint BGB-RAB raid in Teknaf

3 held over torturing youth by unleashing dog in Comilla

Latest News

Louvre heist: Prime suspect arrested but no sign of loot

How Russia is trying to attract African students

Shafiqul: Foreign experts to help identify July martyrs buried at Rayerbazar graveyard

NCP rejects ‘Shapla koli’, demands only ‘Shapla’ symbol

3 more die of dengue fever; 928 hospitalized

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x