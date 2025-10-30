Child abducted in Dhaka using ‘devil breath’, three arrested

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-4 rescued a four-year-old girl, who was abducted using "devil breath", from Pallabi area of Dhaka and arrested three people from Keraniganj of Dhaka on Wednesday.

The arrestees were Swapan Sardar, Beauty Begum, and Nargis Begum.

Tipped off, a team of Rab-4 conducted a drive in the Charail area of Keraniganj and rescued the girl, said Major Abrar Foysal Sadi, media officer of Rab-4.

The rescued girl was handed over to her family on Wednesday.

RAB-4, Mirpur sources said the victim’s mother passed away three years ago. Since then, the child had been living with her father and grandparents at a house in Mirpur-11.

On October 23, the four-year-old girl went missing in front of her house. The family filed a general diary (GD) with Pallabi Police Station.

On Wednesday, RAB conducted a drive in front of the Rongdhonu Convention Center in Pallabi area and arrested Swapan.

During interrogation, he confessed that he had abducted the girl using "devil breath" and handed her over to Swapan’s second wife, Beauty, in Mirpur-12.

Based on his information, RAB conducted a drive at Beauty's house of Beauty and arrested her.

During interrogation, the RAB members came to know that the abducted child had been kept confined at a rented house in the Charail area of Keraniganj under the custody of Swapan’s first wife, Nargis Begum.

Later, the RAB team raided the house, rescued the girl and arrested Nargis.

All the arrestees are members of a child kidnapping gang, said RAB.

After interrogation, the arrestees said that they had a plan to sell the abducted girl to a childless couple in exchange for Tk2,50,000.