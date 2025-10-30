JU students seize 7 buses following assault on peer

A group of students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) seized seven buses of "Selfie Paribahan" on Thursday midnight following the alleged assault of a student by a bus helper.

The incident occurred near the university’s main gate (Dairy Gate) on the Dhaka-Aricha highway around 11pm.

The victim, Safayet, is a student of the 51st batch in the Department of Accounting and Information Systems.

The victim said the Dhaka-bound bus refused to continue its trip due to a lack of passengers and attempted to drop them midway. When he and others refused to get off, the bus staff allegedly attacked them.

He claimed that other drivers and helpers from nearby buses also joined the assault near Nabinagar, leaving one passenger from Radio Colony injured.

The injured passenger was later taken to Enam Medical College Hospital. Later, Safayet and his classmates subsequently seized seven Selfie Paribahan buses at the university gate.

A staff member of Selfie Paribahan confirmed the incident, saying: “We heard one of our helpers pushed a student. The students then seized several buses. We are trying to identify the person responsible.”

JU Proctor Professor Rashidul Alam described the incident as “very unfortunate” and said: “We have been informed that the bus owners will visit this afternoon. Necessary actions will be taken once discussions are held.”