Hasan Masood suffers stroke, heart attack

Veteran actor Hasan Masood is in critical condition after suffering a stroke and a mild heart attack.

On Monday night, he experienced severe headache and seizures and was admitted to a private hospital in Dhaka following medical tests.

The hospital’s managing director, Dr Ashish Kumar Chakraborty, said: “He is currently under the care of neurologists, cardiologists, and critical care specialists. Patients with such conditions are usually observed for 48 to 72 hours, after which further treatment plans are determined.”

Hasan Masood joined the Bangladesh Army in 1985 and retired in 1992 with the rank of captain.

He later worked as a sports journalist and from February 2004 to 2008, was associated with BBC Bangla.

After leaving journalism, he began his acting career with Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s film Bachelor, later appearing in Made in Bangladesh and becoming a regular presence in television dramas.