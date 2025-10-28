Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Woman killed in Dhaka road crash

The body has been kept at DMCH morgue

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 28 Oct 2025, 10:35 AM

A woman was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on Postogola Bridge under Dhaka’s Shyampur Police Station.

The victim, believed to be around 55 years old, has not yet been identified.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Iqbal Hossain of Shyampur police station said the accident took place late Monday night.

Police recovered the body from the scene and took it to Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 5:15am, where doctors pronounced her dead.

The SI said the woman appeared to be homeless. Her body has been kept at the DMCH morgue for autopsy.

Topics:

Dhaka Road Accident
