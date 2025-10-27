Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

City University hands over 11 'detained' Daffodil students

 The students were handed over to UGC representatives in presence of City University’s proctorial team and faculty members

Clash erupts between Daffodil and City University students. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 27 Oct 2025, 07:28 PM

City University authorities handed over 11 Daffodil International University students around 2:30pm on Monday, who had allegedly been detained on its campus following Sunday’s clashes.

City University Proctor Sheikh Muhammad Aliyar said the students were transferred to the Daffodil administration. “Some of their officials came, and we handed them over. We did not detain them; they were moving around the campus. Since it was late at night and they were somewhat stranded, we tried to keep them safe so that no one could harm them,” he said.

Daffodil University’s Director of External Affairs, Syed Mizanur Rahman, confirmed the students’ release but alleged that they were severely beaten. “Before releasing them, the students were made to give statements claiming that our VC had sent them there to vandalize,” he said.

He added that the University Grants Commission (UGC) played a key role in securing their release. The students were handed over to UGC representatives in the presence of City University’s proctorial team and faculty members.

The released students have since been brought back to Daffodil and sent to the hospital, as their condition is reportedly serious due to extensive assault.

 

Topics:

University Grants Commission (UGC)Daffodil Universitystudent clash
Read More

Seven college students sit in over university act delay

Education ministry: No exam from Sept 28-Oct 9

UGC moves to address teacher shortage in public universities

Recruitment scandal: Six Sylhet Medical University officials sent to jail

IUB hosts public lecture on July Uprising in Legal Thoughts

Students of seven colleges demand ordinance for Dhaka Central University

Latest News

Study: Climate inaction causing millions of avoidable deaths

Press secretary: Those interviewing Hasina mustn’t overlook her killings

Bata posts 20% turnover growth in Q3’25

How climate change is making us sick

Women's Baseball Championship begins on Thursday

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x