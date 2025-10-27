City University hands over 11 'detained' Daffodil students

City University authorities handed over 11 Daffodil International University students around 2:30pm on Monday, who had allegedly been detained on its campus following Sunday’s clashes.

City University Proctor Sheikh Muhammad Aliyar said the students were transferred to the Daffodil administration. “Some of their officials came, and we handed them over. We did not detain them; they were moving around the campus. Since it was late at night and they were somewhat stranded, we tried to keep them safe so that no one could harm them,” he said.

Daffodil University’s Director of External Affairs, Syed Mizanur Rahman, confirmed the students’ release but alleged that they were severely beaten. “Before releasing them, the students were made to give statements claiming that our VC had sent them there to vandalize,” he said.

He added that the University Grants Commission (UGC) played a key role in securing their release. The students were handed over to UGC representatives in the presence of City University’s proctorial team and faculty members.

The released students have since been brought back to Daffodil and sent to the hospital, as their condition is reportedly serious due to extensive assault.