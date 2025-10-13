Monday, October 13, 2025

Seven college students sit in over university act delay

The sit-in has blocked traffic on the road from the Shikkha Bhaban towards the Secretariat

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 13 Oct 2025, 05:14 PM

Students from seven government colleges staged a sit-in protest in front of Shikkha Bhaban on Monday, demanding immediate finalization and issuance of the draft Dhaka Central University Act, 2025.

The demonstration began around 11am, led by students from Shaheed Suhrawardy College and Kabi Nazrul Government College, who rallied to the education ministry premises.

They were later joined by students from Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, Begum Badrunnessa Government Women’s College, Mirpur Bangla College, and Government Titumir College.

The sit-in disrupted traffic on the road connecting Shikkha Bhaban to the Secretariat, prompting police to erect barricades to prevent further escalation.

Protesters said the government had announced plans in March to establish a unified university comprising the seven colleges, but no ordinance has been issued to date.

They urged authorities to pass the Dhaka Central University Act without delay and warned of intensified action if their demands are not met.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had drafted the proposed ordinance, which was subsequently published by the education ministry.

Since then, students have continued to stage demonstrations, pressing for swift implementation of the law.

Topics:

University Grants Commission (UGC)Kabi Nazrul Government College
x