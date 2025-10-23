Students vacate road at Farmgate, traffic restored

After nearly an hour, the protesting students vacated the road at Farmgate in Dhaka, restoring normal traffic flow in the area.

Earlier, on Thursday around 11:45am, students from Government Science College and several nearby schools and colleges blocked the Farmgate road, demanding five measures, including the prohibition of rickshaw movement on the road and the removal of illegal stalls from footpaths.

The blockade brought traffic in the area to a standstill. The students lifted the blockade after submitting a memorandum to the City Corporation.

Following the students’ withdrawal, police commenced the removal of illegal stalls from the footpaths.

Simultaneously, the Deputy Commissioner of Tejgaon Division Ibne Mizan, assured that all the students’ demands would be addressed.

During the demonstration, the students placed five demands:

Justice for Sifat’s death and a public apology from the authorities for labeling the protesting students as “criminals.”

Permanent removal of all illegal shops, makeshift structures, unauthorized markets, and vagrants from footpaths.

Strict enforcement of “No Parking Zones.”

Ban on the entry of autorickshaws, trucks, and other heavy vehicles from the Rail Crossing to the Church area to prevent accidents and traffic jams.

Installation of three speed breakers near educational institutions, along with sufficient streetlights, lane dividers, and traffic islands.

Regarding Sifat’s death, the DC said: “A case has been filed over the death of Sifat, an employee of an organization in Farmgate, who was run over by a truck. We are working to arrest the accused.”

Earlier, on Tuesday, students also staged a road blockade in the same area with similar demands.