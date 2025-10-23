Khulna division records over 600 deaths in 2025 road crashes

At least 614 people were killed in 616 road accidents across 10 districts of Khulna division between October 2024 and September 2025, according to data from the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) Khulna regional office.

During the same period, 892 vehicles were damaged, with motorcycles involved in the highest number of accidents.

Among the districts, Jessore reported the highest number of fatalities, with 107 people killed and 104 injured in 109 accidents.

In Khulna district, 34 accidents claimed 43 lives and injured 38, while Bagerhat saw 48 accidents resulting in 45 deaths and 58 injuries.

Satkhira reported 39 accidents that left 50 dead and 43 injured, and Narail recorded 25 accidents with 30 deaths and 42 injuries. Magura had 44 accidents that caused 48 deaths and 42 injuries, while Jhenaidah saw 84 accidents with 83 deaths and 44 injuries.

Kushtia witnessed 103 accidents with 100 deaths and 104 injuries, Chuadanga 83 accidents with 60 deaths and 74 injuries, and Meherpur 47 accidents with 47 deaths and 65 injuries.

Engineer Tanvir Ahmed, deputy director at BRTA Khulna, attributed the high number of road crashes to weak law enforcement, poor coordination and inadequate driver training.

Competition among vehicles, the movement of small vehicles such as nosimon, autorickshaws, and rickshaws on highways, and pedestrians’ carelessness were also cited as contributing factors.

He said three-wheeled vehicles, particularly autorickshaws, nosimon, karimon, and battery-run rickshaws, are major contributors to road incidents.

Babul Hawlader, member secretary of Khulna Civil Society, said reckless driving, poor traffic management, and lax enforcement are fuelling daily road fatalities.

He said strategic measures and stronger monitoring by authorities could significantly reduce deaths.

Hawlader mentioned that many highway crashes occur when drivers try to overtake others, increasing the risk of head-on collisions.

Authorities have underscored the urgent need for stricter traffic regulations, improved road safety infrastructure, and greater driver awareness to curb the rising trend of road accidents across the division.