DNC director: Only 17% of drug addicts can return to normal life

Staying away from drugs from the very beginning is the wisest choice, he says

Md Mazharul Islam, director of the Department of Narcotics Control, speaks at a discussion and documentary screening titled “We at Jahangirnagar Against Drugs” at Jahangirnagar University’s Senate Hall on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 22 Oct 2025, 06:49 PM

Md Mazharul Islam, director of the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), said that once a person becomes addicted to drugs, returning to normal life is extremely difficult, and only about 17% of drug addicts in Bangladesh can recover fully.

He made these remarks on Wednesday at a discussion and documentary screening titled “We at Jahangirnagar Against Drugs,” organized by the Centre for Student Welfare and Counseling of Jahangirnagar University, held at the university’s Senate Hall.

Mazharul Islam said: “People often start taking drugs out of curiosity. It begins with so-called minor substances and gradually turns into severe addiction. Therefore, staying away from drugs from the very beginning is the wisest choice.”

Addressing the event as the chief guest, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan said: “Every person represents a dream — a dream of their parents and family. One must not lose focus on that dream.”

He added: “Companionship plays a crucial role. Building relationships with people who can negatively influence behavior or mindset must be avoided. Drug addicts are confused and harmed; hence, it is essential to keep oneself away from drugs and those associated with them.”

The vice-chancellor further urged students to raise awareness among peers, relatives, and neighbors about the destructive effects of drug use.

In his welcome speech, University Proctor Professor Dr AKM Rashidul Alam said: “The university administration has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against drugs. Anyone found involved in drug abuse will face the highest level of disciplinary action.”

He also sought cooperation from everyone to build a drug-free campus.

The event was presided over by Professor Md Jamal Uddin, director of the Centre for Student Welfare and Counseling. Teachers and students from various departments of the university attended the program.

Topics:

DrugsJahangirnagar University (JU)Department of Narcotics Control (DNC)
