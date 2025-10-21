Eminent citizens demand proper investigation into Sornomoye’s death

A total of 243 citizens have expressed profound concern and anger over the death of Sornomoye Biswas, the graphic designer of the online news portal Dhaka Stream.

They have called for a thorough investigation into the incident and demanded that those responsible be brought to justice under the law.

In addition, they have urged that the roles of the portal’s editor, publisher, and head of the human resources department be examined, particularly regarding their inaction following allegations of sexual harassment against the accused.

On Tuesday, Associate Professor Dr Rezwana Karim Snigdha of the Department of Anthropology at Jahangirnagar University, along with poet and journalist Girish Gairik, issued the statement to the media on behalf of the signatories.

Earlier on Saturday, Sornomoye Biswas was found dead in her Dhanmondi apartment in the capital.

The statement noted that, according to reports published in various media outlets, 26 colleagues of Sornomoye Biswas, including 9 female journalists, had submitted written complaints to the human resources department of Dhaka Stream against the portal’s Bangla content editor Altaf Shahnewaz, alleging sexual harassment, inappropriate conduct, and mental abuse.

Despite these documented and evidence-based complaints from 26 staff members, the portal’s editor and publisher, Golam Iftikhar Mahmud, reportedly took no disciplinary action against the accused.

According to protocol, the accused should have been temporarily suspended, but the institution failed to do so.

The statement emphasized that the editor, publisher, and head of the human resources department cannot evade their moral and administrative responsibility in this matter.

The signatories also expressed frustration over the failure to establish workplace sexual harassment prevention committees and follow proper investigation procedures, as mandated by the directives of the High Court.

They further observed that this case reflects not just the situation of one organization but the harsh realities faced by female workers across Bangladesh.

They noted that sexual harassment and mental abuse continue to occur in workplaces, and in most cases, proper justice is not served.

Consequently, countless women suffer in silence, some are forced to resign, and others, unable to endure humiliation and despair, take the tragic step of ending their lives, they added.

The signatories asserted that Sornomoye Biswas’s death raises profound questions for the country’s journalistic community, creative professionals, and civic conscience.

They urged that her death should not be treated as just another news story but should serve as a catalyst for change and the pursuit of justice.

The statement outlined three clear demands: