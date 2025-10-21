JnU student murder: 3 give confessions, 1 testifies

Three individuals, including Jobayed Hossen’s student Barjis Shabnam Borsha, 19, have given confessional statements under Section 164 in connection with the murder of Md Jobayed Hossen, a student of the Department of Statistics at Jagannath University and a member of the convener committee of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal.

In addition, Mahir’s friend Pritam Chandra Das testified in the case.

The other accused are Borsha’s boyfriend Md Mahir Rahman, 19 and Mahir’s friend Fardin Ahmed Ailan, 20.

On Tuesday, separate hearings were conducted at four courts of the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate, where the confessions and testimonies were recorded.

Mahir gave his statement in the court of Mehedi Hasan, Borsha in the court of Masum Mia and Aylan in the court of Jewel Rana.

Public Prosecutor Omar Faruq Faruki said that as the accused voluntarily agreed to give confessions, the investigating officer and Sub-Inspector Md Ashraf Hossain of Banshal police station applied to the court to record the statements under Section 164.

The court accordingly recorded their confessions in the four separate courts, after which all three were sent to jail.

The case was filed earlier on the same day (Tuesday) at Banshal police station by Jobayed’s elder brother Enayet Hossain Soikat.

The complaint named three individuals, including Borsha, as accused and mentioned 4–5 others as unidentified persons.

According to the case details, Jobayed Hossen, in addition to pursuing his university studies, tutored students privately.

On Sunday, around 4:30pm, he went to Rushan Villa at Holding No.15, Nur Box Lane, Ward No 31, Banshal, to tutor Borsha.

At 5:48pm, Borsha informed Jobayed’s younger brother, Soikat, via Facebook Messenger that Jobayed had been murdered, without specifying the perpetrators.

Later, at around 8:30pm, Jobayed’s brother arrived at the scene and observed bloodstains on the staircase and walls from the ground floor to the upper floors of the Rushan Villa building.

On the third floor, at the eastern side of the staircase, Jobayed’s bloodied body was found in a face-down position. During the preparation of the inquest report, a sharp weapon injury was observed on the right side of his neck.