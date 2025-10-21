Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Dengue: 4 more die; 814 hospitalized in 24 hours

This raises the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease to 251 this year

Representational image. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 21 Oct 2025, 06:01 PM

Four more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 251 this year.

During the period, 814 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever, raising the total infected cases to 56,257 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 126 in Barisal Division (Out of CC), 114 in Chittagong Division (Out of CC), 124 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), 170 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), 107 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), 41 in Khulna Division (Out of CC), 46 in Mymensingh Division (Out of CC), 40 in Rajshahi Division (Out of CC), 41 in Rangpur Division (Out of CC), and five in Sylhet Division (Out of CC). 

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

In 2023, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 318,749 recoveries in the same year.

Topics:

DengueDirectorate of General Health Services (DGHS)
Read More

Dengue: 4 more die; 942 hospitalized

Dengue: 1 dead, 715 hospitalized in 24hrs

510 dengue cases reported in 24hrs

Dengue: 5 deaths, 841 fresh cases overnight

3 more die of dengue; 857 hospitalized

Five dengue patients die, 953 hospitalized in 24hrs

Latest News

160 schools get playgrounds in Tangail

PRI: Weak BB autonomy fuels NPL, inflation and capital flight

Gono Odhikar Parisha holds meeting with IRI pre-election mission

Amir Khasru calls for full autonomy of Bangladesh Bank to address economic crisis

Rafi rues hand-timing despite setting four national records in one day

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x