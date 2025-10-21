Dengue: 4 more die; 814 hospitalized in 24 hours

Four more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 251 this year.

During the period, 814 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever, raising the total infected cases to 56,257 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 126 in Barisal Division (Out of CC), 114 in Chittagong Division (Out of CC), 124 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), 170 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), 107 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), 41 in Khulna Division (Out of CC), 46 in Mymensingh Division (Out of CC), 40 in Rajshahi Division (Out of CC), 41 in Rangpur Division (Out of CC), and five in Sylhet Division (Out of CC).

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

In 2023, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 318,749 recoveries in the same year.