Bangladesh pushes for trustworthy data on Statistics Day

Statistics are meaningful only when they are accurate, transparent, and accessible, says Planning Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud

Photo: BSS
Update : 21 Oct 2025, 01:20 AM

Bangladesh marked International and National Statistics Day 2025 with a high-profile dialogue on “Quality Statistics and Data for Everyone”, reaffirming the country’s commitment to building a trusted and inclusive statistical system.

Held at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center on Monday, the event brought together policymakers, academics, and development partners to discuss how reliable data can drive informed decision-making, innovation, and public trust.

Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud, adviser to the Ministry of Planning, said: “Statistics are meaningful only when they are accurate, transparent, and accessible. Through quality data, we build public trust and shape informed policies.”

UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Sonali Dayaratne emphasized that inclusive and reliable statistics form the backbone of agile governance and sustainable development.

Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman, Executive Chairman of PPRC, urged a stronger link between data and decision-making, while Dr. Anisuzzaman Chowdhury highlighted the neutral role of statistics in guiding informed policies.

The Independent Task Force on Data Quality and Institutional Reform unveiled its report on strengthening the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), with the interim government already implementing key recommendations.

The event featured a panel discussion with experts from academia, development partners, and government, reinforcing the message that quality statistics are central to Bangladesh’s future planning and governance.

Topics:

Wahiduddin Mahmud
