Planning adviser: Issues of elderly persons to be included in reforms agenda

Planning Adviser Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud has said that issues related to elderly persons would be included in the reform agenda.

Dr Mahmud made the comments on Sunday while addressing a roundtable discussion as the chief guest at the 71 Auditorium of Daffodil Plaza in the capital’s Dhanmondi area.

The planning adviser said that old age often brings loneliness, isolation, and various physical and mental challenges.

He emphasized that this respected and honorable segment of society deserves to live their later parts of life with dignity and comfort.

“To achieve this, it is essential for public and private organizations as well as wealthy individuals to come forward and contribute to their well-being,” he said.

He noted that there is still no specific government policy for elderly persons.

However, the time has come to build elderly-friendly policies and infrastructures.

“Modern healthcare is now very expensive; therefore, caring and protecting the elderly is the social responsibility of the younger generation,” he observed.

The roundtable discussion was organized by the Bangladesh Senior Citizen Welfare Society with Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman, former adviser to the Interim Government and chairman of the Bangladesh Senior Citizen Welfare Society, in the chair.



Dr Md Sabur Khan, chief patron of the Bangladesh Senior Citizen Welfare Society, president of the Association of Private Universities, and chairman of Daffodil Group, was present among others.

Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman said that in order to build an elderly-friendly social structure, a strong government commission is needed to review existing frameworks and policies regarding the rights and dignity of elderly persons.

“We must guarantee a welfare-oriented and comfortable life for our elderly population,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of addressing the mental health of elderly persons so that they do not suffer from loneliness.



According to him, elderly people can be involved in moral and value-based education programs, enabling intergenerational collaboration between the young and the old.

It may be mentioned that on December 14, 1990, the United Nations General Assembly decided that October 1 would be observed every year as International Day of Older Persons.

In line with this historic decision, Bangladesh with other countries around the world, has been observing the day since 1991.