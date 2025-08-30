Speakers: Public-private coordination key to advancing healthcare

Coordinated efforts between public and private health sectors could resolve the country’s healthcare challenges and ensure advanced, comprehensive medical treatment, said speakers at the Bangladesh Health Conclave 2025 on Saturday.

They warned that excessive government control increases the risk of corruption and called for a balanced approach to oversight.

The event, organized by Bonik Barta under the theme ‘Advanced Healthcare for a Prosperous Nation’, was held on Saturday in Dhaka and attended by policymakers, researchers, private healthcare providers, medical equipment manufacturers, and development partners. It was hosted by Bonik Barta editor and publisher Dewan Hanif Mahmud.

Planning Adviser to the interim government Wahiduddin Mahmud, participating virtually, said, “Public confidence in the country’s healthcare system has yet to be fully established. Every year, many people go abroad spending huge amounts for advanced treatment. We should have developed the capacity to attract them to seek care in Bangladesh.”

He highlighted shortages of doctors, nurses, and skilled personnel as major barriers to quality healthcare. He urged private investors to establish affordable hospitals and health centres while emphasizing coordination between public and private investments.

Special Assistant to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Professor Dr Md Saeedur Rahman noted, “The health sector, like the police and military, needs oversight—but control should not become exploitation. Oversight must be necessary and transparent, not a source of corruption. Public and private providers must work together to ensure full-service coverage.” He also announced that all public and private medical colleges, hospitals, and diagnostic centres would now follow a common legal framework.

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, “BNP is introducing a health policy that will allocate over 5% of GDP to healthcare. Free primary and preventive care will reduce social protection costs. The biggest challenge remains government control; private hospitals and pharmaceutical companies should move towards self-regulation.”

Director General of Health Services Dr Md Abu Jafar acknowledged challenges such as policy weaknesses, budget shortages, and lack of infrastructure but emphasized that the current government aims to ensure advanced healthcare for all by 2030.

The conclave featured panel discussions on health regulations, specialized healthcare, research, international standards, private healthcare, and public health. Key participants included Professor Dr Md Shahinul Alam (Bangladesh Medical University), WHO Bangladesh Country Office Team Leader Sange Wangmo, Dr A M Shamim (LabAid Group), Dr Md Mosaddeq Hossain Biswas (Bangladesh Private Hospital, Clinic & Diagnostic Owners Association), BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh, and CEO of National Telehealth Service Dr Nizam Uddin Ahmed. Former caretaker government adviser and Square Group director Tapan Chowdhury was also present.