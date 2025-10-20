AB Party chairman Monju urges political party to overcome ego and support July Charter

After signing the July Charter at the National Parliament premises, Mojibur Rahman Monju, chairman of Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party, called on the three key political parties trusted by the interim government to set aside their egos and cooperate in implementing the charter for national unity.

Leaders of AB Party participated in the signing ceremony of the July Charter held at the National Parliament premises on Friday.

Speaking to journalists before and after signing the charter on Friday, Monju expressed hope that the prevailing uncertainty and tensions would gradually ease.

He called upon the three political parties trusted by the interim government to put aside ego and work together to implement the July Charter.

Explaining his remarks, Monju said: “The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is the largest political party — it has been in power for a long time and endured prolonged persecution while fighting fascism. That’s their ego. Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami is one of the most organized parties — despite severe repression, they didn’t give up, and their popularity is now rising. That’s their ego. And the young leadership of the National Citizen’s Party (NCP) led the July Uprising and played a decisive role in the fall of fascism — this too has created a sense of ego within their ranks.”

He noted that the interim government has consistently treated these three parties as key players, giving them significant political importance.

“But now,” Monju continued “their ego has become a barrier to national consensus. I urge these parties to act responsibly and support the implementation of the July Charter for the sake of the nation.”

The July Charter was signed on behalf of AB Party by Chairman, Mojibur Rahman Monju, and General Secretary, Barrister Asaduzzaman Fuaad.

Senior members of the Central Executive Committee and other party leaders were also present at the ceremony.