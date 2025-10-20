AB Party begins national election preparations with over 100 preliminary candidates

Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) has officially begun its preparations for the upcoming national election.

At a press conference held on Thursday at the Far East Insurance Tower auditorium in the capital, the party announced the preliminary nomination of more than 100 candidates across the country.

The event was conducted by AB Party’s General Secretary, Asaduzzaman Fuaad, while Party Chairman Mojibur Rahman Monju introduced the candidates to the media. Senior members of the party’s Central Executive Committee were present at the occasion.

In his address, Chairman Monju said: “This election marks the beginning of a new political chapter for AB Party. While we are announcing over 100 candidates today, there is still a deep sense of uncertainty among the public about the election. We believe that the interim government must take a firmer stand. If the government is not strong, a free and fair election will simply not be possible.”

In response to questions about joining an electoral alliance, he stated: “AB Party is preparing to contest the maximum number of seats independently, but we are also working toward forming a centrist political alliance. This alliance will not just be about elections — it will aim to uphold the unity and commitments of July.”

Criticizing the divisions among several political parties, Monju warned: “If democracy is endangered because of anyone’s stubbornness or recklessness, history will not forgive them. Their names will be written alongside that of the fugitive fascist.”

Barrister Fuaad added: “This government was born out of a mass uprising, but some are attempting to belittle it by calling it a government under Article 106 of the Constitution. History has shown how political missteps turned even the leading forces of independence into villains in the eyes of the nation. We must not repeat that mistake.”

Senior leaders of the Central Committee, along with organizational and grassroots representatives from various regions and affiliated wings of the party, were present at the press conference.