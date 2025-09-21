AB Party: No decision yet on joining any political alliance or movement

The Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) has clarified that it has not yet made any decision to join a political alliance or participate in a joint movement.

Responding to media reports published recently, including in several online editions, under the headline “Eight parties, including Jamaat and NCP, move towards joint programs on ofur demands”, AB Party Chairman, Mojibur Rahman Monju, and General Secretary, Barrister Asaduzzaman Fuaad, termed the news misleading.

In a joint statement, the leaders said that AB Party has held informal discussions with other political parties involved in the anti-fascist movement on issues such as the legal foundation of the July Charter, drafting a new constitution through a Constituent Assembly, and holding elections under the July Charter. They emphasized that these discussions are part of routine political dialogue, not a decision on alliances or a commitment to any specific alliance.

The statement further noted that AB Party has already submitted its views to the Consensus Commission, supporting a mixed electoral system for the February 2026 election—100 seats under proportional representation (PR) and the rest under the existing method— FPTP, and agreeing to PR exclusively for the upper house.

AB Party also expressed support for the demand by other political parties to suspend the activities of the 14-party alliance and Jatiya Party for their role as collaborators of fascism. The leaders reiterated that if AB Party takes any decision regarding a political alliance or joint movement, the party will announce its official position before the nation.