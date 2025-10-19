CA issues message on World Statistics Day, National Statistics Day

The government will observe World Statistics Day and National Statistics Day-2025 on Monday in a befitting manner. Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus issued a message on the eve of Sunday.

The theme of this year’s observance is “Driving change with quality statistics and data for everyone,” an official release said on Sunday.

In his message, the chief adviser said accurate and quality data play a vital role not only in formulating government policies and plans but also in their effective implementation and evaluation.

The importance and necessity of quality statistics in measuring progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are immense, he added.

He said the interim government has already taken several steps to reform and modernize the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) to make it a world-class organization.

If implemented properly, these steps will make the data collection, analysis, and publication process more efficient, technology-driven, and aligned with international standards, he added.

Professor Yunus said: “I firmly believe that the universal availability and use of quality data will play a supportive role in enhancing democratic governance, transparency, and accountability in the country, and will make development more people-oriented.”

He also said: “We are working to ensure quality statistics and data for all through the collective efforts of policymakers, decision-makers, planners, researchers, statisticians, and data users across the country.”

The chief adviser wished overall success to all programs undertaken on the occasion of World Statistics Day and National Statistics Day.