Sunday, October 19, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

CA issues message on World Statistics Day, National Statistics Day

The importance and necessity of quality statistics in measuring progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are immense, he says

File image of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 19 Oct 2025, 08:08 PM

The government will observe World Statistics Day and National Statistics Day-2025 on Monday in a befitting manner. Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus issued a message on the eve of Sunday.

The theme of this year’s observance is “Driving change with quality statistics and data for everyone,” an official release said on Sunday.

In his message, the chief adviser said accurate and quality data play a vital role not only in formulating government policies and plans but also in their effective implementation and evaluation.

The importance and necessity of quality statistics in measuring progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are immense, he added.

He said the interim government has already taken several steps to reform and modernize the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) to make it a world-class organization.

If implemented properly, these steps will make the data collection, analysis, and publication process more efficient, technology-driven, and aligned with international standards, he added.

Professor Yunus said: “I firmly believe that the universal availability and use of quality data will play a supportive role in enhancing democratic governance, transparency, and accountability in the country, and will make development more people-oriented.”

He also said: “We are working to ensure quality statistics and data for all through the collective efforts of policymakers, decision-makers, planners, researchers, statisticians, and data users across the country.”

The chief adviser wished overall success to all programs undertaken on the occasion of World Statistics Day and National Statistics Day.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusBangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS)Interim government
Read More

Govt promises action if sabotage found behind recent fires

Fakhrul praises interim govt, urges unity ahead of polls

CA Yunus: Signing of July Charter marks beginning of a new Bangladesh

CA Yunus, political leaders sign July National Charter 2025

Tenure of National Consensus Commission extended till Oct 31

July Charter to be signed Friday

Latest News

Clash breaks out at Khulna Jail; 3 inmates sent to Kashimpur

Gold price hits Tk 217,382 per bhori

Faulty meters, arbitrary readings leave Bogra residents frustrated

MPO teachers, staff hold human chain in Moulvibazar

12 Bangladeshi sailors return home after eight months in India

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x