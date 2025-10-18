Five cases filed over clashes during July Charter signing ceremony

Five separate cases have been filed in connection with Friday’s clashes between police and members of the July warriors during the signing ceremony of the July Charter.

Four of the cases were lodged at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station, while one was filed at Dhanmondi police station late Friday night.

According to police, more than 600 unidentified individuals have been named in the cases. Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police have confirmed the arrest of one person, identified as Rimon Chandra Barman, in connection with the incident.

Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station Officer-in-Charge Imaul Haque told Dhaka Tribune on Saturday afternoon that four separate cases were lodged for forcibly entering the restricted area of the parliament complex, attacking police personnel, vandalizing vehicles, and setting fire to a control room.

“The cases name several individuals, while more than 500 others have been made unidentified accused,” he said. He added that two individuals were detained at the scene, and one — Rimon Chandra Barman — was formally arrested for his alleged involvement.

Meanwhile, a separate case has been filed at Dhanmondi police station over the vandalism of a police vehicle in the Dhanmondi 32 area on Friday. Dhanmondi police station OC Kayshainu Marma said, “A case has been filed accusing 60 to 70 unidentified individuals of vandalizing government property. However, no arrests have been made so far.”

On Friday, a faction of the July warriors demonstrated at the south plaza of the National Parliament Building during the July Charter signing ceremony, pressing a three-point demand — state recognition for July warriors, ensuring the basic rights of the injured and martyred, and implementing the Security and Indemnity Assurance Act.

At one stage, several hundred protesters reportedly broke through the gate, entered the South Plaza, and sat in the guests’ seating area. When security personnel asked them to leave, a heated exchange followed. Police then attempted to disperse the crowd using batons, leading to clashes between the two sides.

The protesters allegedly assaulted police officers, vandalized vehicles, and set fire to a control room. Police responded with batons, sound grenades, and tear gas shells to bring the situation under control. At least 10 police personnel and 30 July Warriors were injured in the incident.

In a press release on Saturday, an organization named “July Warriors Parliament” condemned the incident, describing it as a “police attack.” The group also announced a nationwide road and highway blockade for Sunday, demanding implementation of their three-point demand and protesting the police action.