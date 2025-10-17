Friday, October 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Bodies of three Bangladeshis killed in India's Tripura state handed over

Indian residents allegedly attacked them on suspicion of cattle theft, hacking and beating them to death

Photo: UNB
Update : 17 Oct 2025, 10:00 AM

The bodies of three men from Habiganj, brutally hacked and beaten to death in India’s Tripura state, were handed over on Thursday evening through Balla Land Port in Chunarughat Upazila.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), India’s Border Security Force (BSF), and police officials from both countries were present during the handover, confirmed Habiganj Battalion (55-BGB) and Chunarughat police.

The deceased are Pandit Mia, 30, son of Kona Mia of Basulla area in Gazi­pur Union; Sajal Mia, 60, son of Quddus Mia of Kabilaspur; and Juel Mia, 40, son of Ashrab Ullah of Alinagar.

According to 55-BGB, the three Bangladeshis had crossed into India from the border area of Vidyabil in Sreemangal Upazila, Moulvibazar, two to three days ago.

Local Indian residents allegedly attacked them on suspicion of cattle theft, hacking and beating them to death. Their bodies were later kept at Sampahar police station in the Khowai area of Tripura state.

The handover was completed under the supervision of border and law enforcement authorities from both Bangladesh and India.

Topics:

Bangladesh-IndiaBangladeshi Killed
Read More

Verma: Bangladesh, India emotionally linked by shared sacrifices

Tears across border: Daughter sees father one last time at zero line

HCI hosts ‘Startup Connect’ to strengthen India-Bangladesh innovation ties

India tightens rice export rules to Bangladesh

Bangladeshi man killed by gunfire in Libya

Bangladesh looks on as China, India move to have Brahmaputra in chokeholds

Latest News

Al Dawsari, Takahashi win Asian player of the year awards

CEPZ factory fire brought under control after 17 hours

Can Hamas be disarmed in Gaza?

5 northern district ablaze with torch rallies demanding Teesta plan implementation

Rucsu polls: Shibir wins VP, AGS posts; ex-coordinator Ammar elected GS

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x