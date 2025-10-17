Bodies of three Bangladeshis killed in India's Tripura state handed over

The bodies of three men from Habiganj, brutally hacked and beaten to death in India’s Tripura state, were handed over on Thursday evening through Balla Land Port in Chunarughat Upazila.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), India’s Border Security Force (BSF), and police officials from both countries were present during the handover, confirmed Habiganj Battalion (55-BGB) and Chunarughat police.

The deceased are Pandit Mia, 30, son of Kona Mia of Basulla area in Gazi­pur Union; Sajal Mia, 60, son of Quddus Mia of Kabilaspur; and Juel Mia, 40, son of Ashrab Ullah of Alinagar.

According to 55-BGB, the three Bangladeshis had crossed into India from the border area of Vidyabil in Sreemangal Upazila, Moulvibazar, two to three days ago.

Local Indian residents allegedly attacked them on suspicion of cattle theft, hacking and beating them to death. Their bodies were later kept at Sampahar police station in the Khowai area of Tripura state.

The handover was completed under the supervision of border and law enforcement authorities from both Bangladesh and India.