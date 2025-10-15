Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Teachers stage sit-in at Shaheed Minar, plan Shahbagh blockade

The teachers have demanded 20% hike in house rent allowance, among other benefits

File Image: Thousands of teachers remain stationed at Shaheed Minar, awaiting a decision from the government on October 14, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 15 Oct 2025, 02:14 PM

Monthly Pay Order (MPO)-registered teachers of private educational institutions have been staging an overnight sit-in at Dhaka’s Central Shaheed Minar, demanding an increase in house rent allowance.

Since Wednesday morning, the teachers have been awaiting the government’s response and are preparing to blockade Shahbagh to press their demands, though law enforcement agencies are ready to prevent any obstruction.

Jahangir Alam, a participating teacher, said the demonstrators, led by Delwar Hossain Azizi, member secretary of the MPO-registered Education Nationalization Expectation Alliance, will take positions at Shahbagh intersection. Preparations for the roadblock are currently underway.

Originally scheduled to start at noon, the sit-in will begin shortly after final preparations. The teachers are demanding a 20% hike in house rent allowance, Tk1,500 in medical allowance, and 75% festival allowance for staff, among other benefits.

The central sit-in in Dhaka continues as work stoppages are reported at educational institutions across the country. The teachers claimed they faced police harassment during a sit-in in front of the National Press Club on Sunday, prompting the move to Shaheed Minar.

Earlier, police had stopped their “March to Secretariat” program at the High Court’s Mazar Gate on Tuesday afternoon.

Delwar Hossain Azizi said: “We will blockade Shahbagh on Wednesday. Teachers across the country will observe work stoppage by suspending classes. Until a government notification is issued, no teacher will participate in class activities.”

Topics:

BlockadeTeachersShahbaghMonthly Pay Order (MPO)
Read More

MPO teachers stage sit-in at High Court, plan Shahbagh blockade

Private MPO teachers begin 'March to Secretariat’

Sound grenades, arrests trigger nationwide teacher work abstention

NTRCA job seekers to continue sit-in at Shahbagh overnight

Samantha Sharmin: Interim govt advisers only care about their own interests

Teachers stage sit-in at Shahbag demanding jobs for over 16,000 candidates

Latest News

Referendums in Bangladesh: A look back as political parties ready to sign July Charter

Bridgerton Season 4 set to premiere in 2026, Benedict’s romance takes center stage

MTV to close all music channels as Paramount restructures global network

Tarique mourns Mirpur RMG factory tragedy

July National Charter sent to political parties

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x