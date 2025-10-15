FSCD DG: Raise voice against setting up illegal chemical warehouses

Director General of Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) Brigadier General Muhammad Jahed Kamal has said all to build a social movement against setting up illegal chemical warehouses to prevent deadly fire incidents like Tuesday's blaze in Mirpur that claimed 16 lives so far.

"Raise voice against setting up illegal chemical warehouses," he said while briefing newsmen after inspecting the fire site at Sialbari area in Mirpur here on Tuesday.

The FSCD DG called upon all to seek help from the administration or the fire service to evict any such illegal chemical warehouses.

Referring to Tuesday's tragedy, he said some people might have to face losses due to the stop of such illegal warehouses, but the lives of the people will be saved.

Replying to a query, he said it will take two or three more days to douse the fire completely at the chemical warehouse in Mirpur.

But the fire at the warehouse was brought under control, he said, adding that they would take time to douse the blaze at the chemical factory as three firemen were killed while trying to douse the flame in a recent chemical house fire at Tongi.

He called upon all to stay away from the chemical warehouse as it is still unsafe.

A fire originated in a garment factory and a chemical warehouse at the Sialbari area in Mirpur on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters later recovered 16 bodies from the first and second floors of the garment factory and sent those to the morgue of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Eight others sustained burn injuries, three of whom are now receiving treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS).