Helper dies, 30 injured as bus overturns on road in Gopalganj

The accident occurred in front of the Horticulture Center at Ratail, Kasheyani Upazila, on the Dhaka-Khulna highway

Map of Gopalganj. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 15 Oct 2025, 11:20 AM

In Gopalganj, a bus lost control and overturned, killing the driver’s assistant (helper), Md Naeem Hawladar.

At least 30 passengers were injured in the accident.

The accident occurred on Tuesday around 6:45pm in front of the Horticulture Center at Ratail, Kasheyani Upazila, on the Dhaka-Khulna highway.

The deceased, Md Naeem Hawladar, was the son of Md Biltu Hawladar from Moylapota Municipal Colony, Sonadanga, Khulna city.

Roman Molla, sub-inspector of Bhatiapara Highway Police in Gopalganj, said the passenger bus of Arman Paribahan, coming from Dhaka towards Khulna, lost control while trying to give way to a private car and overturned on the road.

Local residents, army personnel, and fire service workers participated in the rescue operation.

The injured were sent to the hospital.

The officer also added that after the injured were taken to Kasheyani Upazila Health Complex, the on-duty doctor declared the helper dead.

He mentioned that he has received the names of 30 injured persons.

The bus involved in the accident has been seized.

After legal procedures, the helper’s body will be handed over to the family.

Preparations are underway to file a case regarding the incident.

Topics:

GopalganjRoad Accident Killed
