Gold price hits record high again, up by Tk4,618 per bhori

The new prices will come into effect on Tuesday, according to a Bajus press release

File image of gold ornaments. Photo: Collected
Update : 14 Oct 2025, 12:16 AM

The Bangladesh Jeweller’s Association (Bajus) has raised gold prices by Tk4,618 per bhori (11.664 grams), setting a new record in the country’s market.

According to a Bajus press release issued Monday night, the new prices will come into effect on Tuesday.

The hike comes as the price of pure (tejabi) gold increased in the local market, the statement said.

As per the revised rates, the price of 22-carat gold has been set at Tk2,13,719 per bhori, while 21-carat gold will cost Tk2,04,003.

The price of 18-carat gold has been fixed at Tk1,74,855 per bhori, and traditional gold will be sold at Tk1,45,520 per bhori.

The association said the selling price must include 5% VAT as set by the government and a minimum making charge of 6% determined by Bajus.

However, the making charge may vary depending on the design and quality of the jewellery.

Earlier, on October 8, Bajus last revised gold prices, raising the rate of 22-carat gold by Tk6,906 to Tk2,09,101 per bhori, which was then the highest in the country’s history.

This marks the 64th adjustment of gold prices in the domestic market so far this year. Out of these, prices were raised 46 times and reduced 18 times, according to Bajus data.

