CVES launches course on RTL design, verification and VLSI synthesis

The American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) inaugurated a new professional industry-focused course titled “RTL Design, Verification, Synthesis and PnR for Digital VLSI Design” on October 5, 2025.

The course is being offered through a collaborative initiative between the AIUB Institute of Continuing Education (AIUB ICE) and the Dr Anwarul Abedin Institute of Innovation (D2A2I).

Designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements, the program aims to equip participants with specialized, market-ready skills in advanced digital VLSI design.

The inauguration ceremony commenced with an introductory address by Dr Shahriyar Masud Rizvi, deputy director of the Center for VLSI & Embedded Systems (CVES) and associate professor, Department of Electrical & Electronic Engineering, who outlined the objectives, structure, and significance of the course in the context of the growing global demand for VLSI professionals.

Following the introduction, Mr Ataus Shafi, course co-instructor and an accomplished Physical Design Engineer with extensive experience in the semiconductor industry, including positions at Ulkasemi and DSi, shared his insights on the curriculum and emphasized the transformative potential of the course for aspiring VLSI engineers.

In his remarks, Prof Dr ABM Siddique Hossain, dean of the Faculty of Engineering at AIUB, discussed the rapid expansion of the VLSI industry worldwide and highlighted the importance of specialized programs such as this in developing a skilled workforce capable of contributing to the semiconductor sector. The m Pro Vice Chancellor of AIUB and Founding Director of D2A2I, Prof Dr Md Abdur Rahman, expressed his sincere appreciation to the course instructors and reiterated the vision behind establishing D2A2I in 2021.

He emphasized that one of the institute’s key objectives has been to launch industry-aligned courses that produce graduates ready to contribute immediately to the workforce.

Dr Rahman congratulated the 26 students of the inaugural batch and extended his best wishes for their future success.

The ceremony concluded with an inspiring speech by Prof Dr Saiful Islam, vice chancellor of AIUB, who reflected on the evolution of VLSI research and education in Bangladesh and at AIUB.

Drawing from his vast experience, he encouraged participants to remain focused and make the most of the opportunity to develop specialized competencies in VLSI design.

In his final remarks, Dr Shahriyar Masud Rizvi extended his heartfelt thanks to all participants for their presence and engagement and conveyed special appreciation to the AIUB administration for their continuous support and commitment in making the launch of this course possible.