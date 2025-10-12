Protests at 3 locations paralyze Dhaka traffic

Protests and sit-ins in areas like the Press Club, Shahbagh, and Science Lab caused severe traffic congestion across several major roads in Dhaka from Sunday morning, leading to immense suffering for office-goers, students, and commuters.

Thousands of MPO-listed teachers and staff, demanding increased salaries and benefits, staged a sit-in in front of the National Press Club from 10:30am. This blocked traffic from Paltan to Kadam Fountain.

Shahbagh Traffic Zone Assistant Commissioner Mehedi Hasan Shakil stated that traffic was diverted via alternative routes, and efforts are ongoing to maintain control of the situation.

Meanwhile, students from Dhaka College protested at the Science Lab intersection from 10am to 10:30am, demanding withdrawal of the draft proposal for a "Central University." Their blockade completely halted traffic in that area.

In addition, candidates who passed the 18th Teachers’ Registration Exam but were not recommended for recruitment staged a sit-in near the National Museum in Shahbagh, alleging they were denied jobs despite vacancies.

Although Shahbagh Police Station OC Khalid Mansur claimed the protests were peaceful, simultaneous demonstrations in three areas led to widespread traffic jams across busy areas in Dhaka like - Shahbagh, Press Club, Matsya Bhaban, Kakrail, Gulistan, and Mirpur Road.

Long lines of buses, private cars, motorcycles, and rickshaws formed, with movement slowing to less than half the usual speed well into the afternoon.

A pedestrian stuck in Shahbagh, Mehazabin Akter, said: "The traffic condition is so bad, you can't even find space to walk. The rain and crowd have made it worse."