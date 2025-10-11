10-lane Dhaka–Chittagong highway plan shelved as focus shifts to rail

The government has decided to abandon its earlier plan to expand the Dhaka–Chittagong highway into a 10-lane corridor, opting instead to prioritize the development of Bangladesh’s railway infrastructure.

The move comes amid growing concerns over land scarcity and the urgent need for a more sustainable national transport system.

Sheikh Moinuddin, chief adviser to the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges and the Ministry of Railways, confirmed the shift in strategy during an interview with UNB.

There has been extensive discussion about expanding the Dhaka–Chittagong Highway to six or even ten lanes.

However, no final decision has been taken. The maximum expansion may be up to six lanes.

Beyond that, it is more important to focus on rail travel rather than further road widening,” he said.

Moinuddin underscored the efficiency and safety of rail transport, noting that a modernized railway system could significantly reduce reliance on road travel.

“Trains are fast, safe, and punctual. That is why we are emphasizing the renovation and upgrade of the Dhaka–Chittagong rail line,” he added.

He also pointed out that further road expansion would require substantial land acquisition—a major challenge in a densely populated country like Bangladesh.

“Currently, only 2% of goods are transported by rail, which reflects just 2% of GDP. My focus is on railway development to ease pressure on roads, as rail is safe, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly,” Moinuddin said.

Citing international benchmarks, he noted that in many countries, 25–30% of goods are moved by rail.

“In Bangladesh, the figure is just 2%. We aim to raise this share to at least 25%. This will make rail freight profitable and reduce congestion on the roads.”

To support this transition, the government has already invited tenders for new locomotives to boost speed and efficiency without laying new tracks.

Plans are also underway to dedicate specific trains for freight transport, ensuring direct connectivity to Chittagong Port. “This will cut both time and costs,” Moinuddin said.

If implemented, these initiatives are expected to reduce road congestion and inject new momentum into Bangladesh’s rail transport system.

Highway under pressure

The Dhaka–Chittagong Highway remains Bangladesh’s primary transport artery, linking the capital to the port city of Chittagong and extending to Teknaf.

Despite its strategic importance, the highway is plagued by chronic traffic congestion, poor road conditions, and inadequate traffic management.

According to data from the Roads and Highways Department (RHD), daily traffic volume on the highway surged from 35,482 vehicles in 2019 to 46,501 in 2024.

A Highway Police official noted that overloaded vehicles continue to damage the road surface, forcing the government to spend over Tk 861 crore annually on repairs.

Congestion hotspots along the route include Daudkandi Toll Plaza, Gouripur Bazar, Chandina Bus Stand, Madhaiya Bazar, Nimsar Bazar, the Cantonment area, Alekharchar (Bishwa Road U-turn), Suagazi Bazar, Mia Bazar, and Chauddagram Bazar in Comilla district.

In Feni, notorious choke points include Lalpol, Bhatiari Point, Faujdarhat U-turn, Barbakunda Bazar, Chhota Kumira, KDS intersection, and Sitakunda bus stand.

Padua Bazar, where the Dhaka–Chittagong and Comilla–Noakhali highways intersect, serves as a vital bypass for traffic moving through six southeastern districts.

However, the planned loop construction remains stalled, forcing vehicles to rely on risky crossings due to the incomplete U-turn infrastructure.

A 105-kilometre stretch from Chauddagram to Daudkandi is in alarming condition, with key sections in Chauddagram upazila—including Noapara—showing signs of collapse.

Experts warn that with nearly 80% of Bangladesh’s international trade flowing through this corridor, authorities must not neglect the Dhaka–Chittagong Highway, even as railway development takes precedence.