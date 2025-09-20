Bangladesh Railway to operate special trains during Durga Puja

Bangladesh Railway (BR) has announced plans to operate four pairs of special trains on the Dhaka-Chittagong and Dhaka-Cox's Bazar routes during the upcoming Durga Puja holidays.

The decision aims to accommodate the increased number of passengers during the festive season. Among the special services, three pairs will run on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route, while one pair will operate on the Dhaka-Chittagong route. These trains will run between September 30 and October 4.

Tarek Md Imran, deputy chief operating superintendent of BR (Eastern Zone), told BSS the additional train services are being introduced in response to high passenger demand during the holidays.

"Bangladesh Railway has taken adequate preparations to ensure safe and convenient travel, allowing passengers to enjoy the occasion and spend quality time with their loved ones," he said.

Each special train will consist of 18 coaches. The seating capacity for daytime services will be 834 passengers, while night services will accommodate 789 passengers.

The fare structure for these trains will be similar to services like Subarna Express, Sonar Bangla Express, and Cox's Bazar Express. However, passengers opting for air-conditioned seats will have to pay 30% more than the standard fare, while those traveling in non-AC seats will pay 20% extra.

As per the schedule, one special train on the Dhaka-Chittagong route will leave Kamalapur Station at 2:45pm and is expected to reach Chittagong at 8pm. Another special train on the same route will depart Dhaka at 10:30pm on October 4 and arrive in Chittagong around 4am.

On the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route, the Tourist Special-1002 train will depart Kamalapur at 10:30pm on September 30 and arrive in Cox's Bazar around 9am on October 1. The return service, Tourist Special-1001, will leave Cox's Bazar at 11:30am on October 1 and reach Dhaka at approximately 8pm.

Another Tourist Special-1002 train will depart for Cox's Bazar on the night of October 1. On October 3, the Tourist Special-1001 will again leave Dhaka at 11:30am, and the return service will depart Cox's Bazar that same night under the number 1002. The final special train on this route will run on October 4, leaving Cox's Bazar for Dhaka at 11:30am.