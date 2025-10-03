Friday, October 03, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Pabna set for improved connectivity as officials study new rail link

Government to modernize Dhaka-Pabna communication network, to cut fuel costs, reduce travel time, and ensure faster movement of passengers and goods

File image of train. Photo: Collected
Update : 03 Oct 2025, 08:16 PM

A high-level government delegation on Friday visited Pabna to evaluate the feasibility of establishing a direct railway connection between Dhaka and Pabna.

According to a press release, the team assessed the prospects of launching the new rail link and reviewed the potential relocation of the existing Kazirhat ferry terminal to Khaschar.

The government has undertaken several initiatives to develop a modern and efficient communication network between Dhaka and Pabna, aiming to reduce fuel costs, save travel time, and facilitate faster movement of passengers and goods.

During the visit, the delegation also studied the feasibility of constructing the Dhalar Char–Rajbari rail bridge to connect with the Padma Rail Bridge via Rajbari.

The delegation was led by Road Transport and Highways Division Senior Secretary Md Ahsanul Haque and Railways Secretary Md Fahimul Islam. They were accompanied by the chief engineers of the Roads and Highways Department, Bangladesh Railway (western zone), Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), and other senior officials. Former BIWTA chairman and BNP Chairperson’s special assistant Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas was also part of the team.

The team exchanged views with local dignitaries, political leaders, and representatives of various organisations in Pabna, with the deputy commissioner of Pabna present during the discussions.

Speaking at the event, Shimul Biswas said, “Pabna is a vital district for agriculture, education, and the pharmaceutical industry. Improving communication facilities here is crucial. This visit marks an important milestone.”

He expressed gratitude to all involved and hoped the initiative would effectively meet the long-standing expectations of the people of Pabna.

PabnaBangladesh Railway (BR)
