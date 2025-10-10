Friday, October 10, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Press secretary: A genuine election will be held this time after a long gap

The Awami League government had established a regime of looting and corruption across the country, he says

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam exchanges views with journalists at the Mymensingh Press Club auditorium, discussing the upcoming national election and ongoing government initiatives on Friday, October 10, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 10 Oct 2025, 08:17 PM

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said that the nation was now gearing up for elections and that an electoral spirit could be sensed everywhere. He mentioned that all the elections held during the past 16 years under the Awami League’s rule had been completely fake, but after a long time, a real election would be held in Bangladesh this time.

He made these remarks while exchanging views with journalists at the Mymensingh Press Club auditorium on Friday evening, during a personal visit to Mymensingh.

Vice-President of Mymensingh Press Club Nawab Ali, General Secretary Saiful Islam and other local journalists were present at the event.

Referring to recent remarks by NCP leaders suggesting that the advisers of the interim government were seeking a “safe exit,” Shafiqul Alam said: “The advisers of this government are true patriots. Over the past 14 months, they have run the country remarkably well.”

He added: “Some may have performed better than others, but all of them are children of this soil and will continue to live here.”

He further said: “The Awami League government had established a regime of looting and corruption across the country. There was hardly any sector left untouched by corruption. They even misappropriated crores of taka in the name of constructing model mosques.”

The press secretary also mentioned that the government is working to implement the Journalist Protection Act and the Ninth Wage Board.

