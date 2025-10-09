Education cadre fears loss of 1,000 posts in Dhaka Central University plan

The government’s plan to establish Dhaka Central University by merging seven government colleges in the capital has raised concerns among BCS (General Education) cadre teachers, who fear losing over 1,000 existing posts.

On March 24, the Bangladesh Civil Service General Education Association submitted a formal application to the University Grants Commission (UGC), demanding that education cadre officers be appointed as faculty in the new university.

UGC member Professor Dr Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan confirmed the submission, noting that the application includes multiple demands related to faculty appointments.

Education cadre officials warned that the university’s formation could undermine the legacy of the seven colleges. While supporting the initiative, they emphasized that their demands aim to protect institutional heritage and ensure continuity.

They also cautioned that under the proposed structure, higher secondary students may retain campus access until noon but could face restricted use of laboratories, potentially causing operational conflicts.

Call to preserve scheduled posts

In its written appeal, the BCS General Education Association cited the example of Jagannath College’s transformation into a university, during which 350 BCS cadre posts were reportedly lost.

“In the case of Dhaka Central University, formed from seven colleges, these posts must not be lost. Over 1,000 scheduled posts currently exist in these colleges, and appointments can be made from within the education cadre,” the application stated.

The association proposed that Dhaka Central University operate as an affiliated institution, similar to the University of Calcutta.

“In India, the UGC conducts the National Eligibility Test to regulate college faculty appointments, whereas in Bangladesh, the Ministry of Education oversees this process. That is the only difference,” the submission noted.

The association referenced renowned Kolkata-based colleges such as Lady Brabourne College, Loreto College, and Sir Ashutosh College, which have maintained high academic standards without seeking university status.

These institutions focus solely on teaching, with degrees awarded under the University of Calcutta.

Core of the crisis

The association emphasized that the core issue in the seven colleges is not teaching quality but administrative inefficiency.

“Faculty members in these colleges, as well as in other major government institutions, are already teaching and will continue to do so. The problem lies in management,” the application stated.

They argued that the National University’s vast administrative structure—overseeing nearly 2,900 colleges—has become more of a certificate-issuing body than a center for quality education.

In contrast, India’s University of Calcutta supervises only 149 colleges, allowing for more effective governance.

Concerns over conflicts, and resource strain

Officials from the education cadre highlighted the presence of a large number of higher secondary students in the seven colleges, many of whom are among the most academically talented in the country.

They cautioned that establishing a separate university without addressing these realities could lead to logistical and academic conflicts.

They also warned that appointing new faculty across all levels would place a significant financial burden on the government.

Recruiting qualified teachers for four academic tiers simultaneously would be a formidable challenge.

Moreover, managing both higher secondary and tertiary education within the same institutions could create administrative complexities and student-level tensions.

Proposal for faculty appointments

Sources confirmed that the BCS General Education Association has proposed that faculty positions at Dhaka Central University be filled by officers from the BCS (General Education) cadre.

Under this model, cadre officers would teach undergraduate and postgraduate courses, while the government would appoint officials to key administrative roles such as vice-chancellor, pro-vice chancellor, and registrar.

Additional roles—including exam controllers, administrative staff, and planning officers—could also be filled by experienced government officials.

The association noted that nearly 3,000 education cadre members currently hold MPhil, MS, PhD, or master’s degrees from foreign universities, making them well-qualified to teach honors and master’s level courses.

This approach, they argued, could save the government several hundred crore taka annually in salary expenditures, aligning with fiscal efficiency goals.

Concerns for women’s education

Dr Masud Rana Khan, member secretary of the BCS General Education Association’s convener committee, said the association submitted its initial application before the ordinance was published, followed by a strategic second submission aimed at retaining influence over the proposed university.

He expressed concern over the loss of 350 cadre posts during Jagannath College’s transition and warned that similar risks threaten the seven colleges, which serve diverse student populations, including many from outside Dhaka.

Dr Masud also cited longstanding issues within the education cadre, such as stalled promotions and unimplemented reform recommendations. While supporting progress, he stressed that student welfare must remain the priority.

He cautioned that merging women’s colleges like Begum Badrunnessa and Eden Mohila into a co-educational university could harm female education and erase institutional heritage, without creating the necessary new posts.

Scheduling and administrative challenges

Dr Masud criticized the proposed scheduling model, which allows colleges to operate in the morning and the university in the afternoon.

“This arrangement is detrimental. It restricts college activities and limits opportunities for female students. Some subjects currently offered in the school curriculum are being excluded. While Eden and Badrunnessa are meant to admit only female students, this is not clearly stated. Meanwhile, Dhaka College will follow a co-educational model,” he said.

He added that the university’s limited intake—projected at 10,000 to 12,000 students—would restrict access to higher education.

“The split schedule will create friction between college and university students. Higher secondary students, who finish classes by noon, will be deprived of access to labs, debates, and extracurricular activities.”

UGC’s clarification

The UGC clarified that Dhaka Central University will function independently, with separate college and university administrations, minimizing the risk of conflict between higher secondary and undergraduate students.

While university infrastructure will be shared, governance will remain distinct, and operational rules will be set once the ordinance is enacted.

UGC member Professor Dr Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan assured that no core subjects have been dropped—management students will study accounting, and social science students will continue with Bengali and history.

The first two years will include foundational courses.

Academic activities will be organized under four schools: Sciences, Arts and Humanities, Business Studies, and Law and Justice, with flexibility for students to change disciplines.