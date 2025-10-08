JU: Dismissed Fazilatunnesa Hall staff continue protest for sixth day

Three dismissed employees of Jahangirnagar University’s Fazilatunnesa Hall have continued their sit-in for the sixth consecutive day, demanding reinstatement after they were allegedly fired for refusing to work at the hall provost’s residence.

Since Wednesday morning, the employees have been demonstrating in front of the hall, holding placards and calling for justice. The accused provost, Professor Nazrul Islam, is a faculty member of the university’s Department of Mathematics.

The affected staff members (dining attendants Mira Rani Roy and Champa, and cleaner Soma) were employed through outsourcing under World Security Solution and had been working at the hall for about one and a half years. They were terminated on August 28, with new workers appointed in their place.

During a visit to the protest site on Wednesday, the three dismissed employees were seen standing in front of the hall, holding placards reading: “We reject unjust termination; we want our jobs back. We came to work at the hall, not at the provost’s house.”

Acting Registrar ABM Azizur Rahman said the decision was taken “based on the provost’s application.”

The three women claimed that after Professor Nazrul took charge, they were instructed to perform additional household chores at his residence. While some staff complied, these three refused. They alleged that the provost’s office later threatened them with dismissal.

“We were hired to work at the hall, not at anyone’s house,” said one of the protesters. “Since losing our jobs, we have no income. We’ve appealed to the vice-chancellor for justice.”

They also alleged that those currently filling their posts previously worked at the provost’s residence.

Minarul Islam, director (Operations) of World Security Solution, said: “They were terminated because they were not doing their duties and got involved in protests.”

Later, he admitted: “The main reason is that they refused to work at the provost’s residence. But even I question why hall employees should be assigned household work.”

Denying the allegations, Professor Nazrul Islam said: “No provost has the authority to dismiss outsourced employees. Only the company can make such decisions. I merely requested an additional cleaner, and the company replaced the staff on its own.”